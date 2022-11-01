Watch Now
Colorado Springs 8-year-old is now the youngest person to climb El Capitan

An 8-year-old climber from Colorado Springs is now in the record books as the youngest person to reach the summit of El Capitan in California.

The iconic vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park is more than 3,000 feet tall. That's approximately 2.5 times higher than the Empire State Building. And Sam Baker, 8, climbed his way to the top last week alongside his father, Joe, who documented the journey on social media.

The climb took four days.

Sam comes from an avid climbing family. According to his website, he's been climbing since he was 3 years old. In June, the duo climbed 1,200-foot Moonlight Buttress in Zion National Park.

Good Morning America reports Sam's climb came three years after a 10-year-old reached the summit of El Capitan over a course of five days.

