4 people shot at Oklahoma high school football game where officer also fired a weapon, police say

Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 10:28:31-04

CHOCTAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say four people were shot during a high school football game where an officer also fired a gun.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a game in Choctaw between Choctaw High School and Del City High School.

The victims were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds and one was treated and released. Marshall says at least one of those shot was a student.

Police did not have a suspect in custody Friday evening.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger says off-duty Del City officers were at the game providing security and one of them fired his weapon but was not injured.

A clip from a broadcast of the game that was later posted to the site formerly known as Twitter showed the moment shots rang out and students dispersed.

