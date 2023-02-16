Watch Now
3rd person pleads guilty in romance scam conspiracy

Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 10:55:43-05

A third person who played a role in an internet romance scam that cheated multiple victims across the country out of a total of about $3.2 million has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Sadae Mills, of Houston, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Mills’ role was to receive payments that she knew had been fraudulently obtained through internet and app-based romance scams and deposit them in her bank account.

Mills faces sentencing on May 23.

The victims were from Rhode Island, New York, Arkansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri and Florida.

