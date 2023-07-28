Watch Now
1st Black woman named to full-time role as police chief of embattled force in Louisville, Kentucky

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks to reporters during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. On Thursday, July 20, Gwinn-Villaroel, the city’s former interim chief, was named chief, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the city’s full-time chief. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 28, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has been named the city’s new chief.

She is the first Black woman to lead the embattled department in a full-time role.

The city has gone through several chiefs and interim chiefs since the fatal police shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, during a raid in 2020.

Gwinn-Villaroel inherits a department that is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice after a yearslong investigation that alleged racial bias and a pattern of excessive force.

Greenberg says the new chief also showed leadership during a mass shooting at a downtown bank in April.

