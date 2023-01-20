1 dead, 2 injured after Denny's sign falls on car

A woman was killed and two others were injured when a Denny's sign fell on their car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon as the area was reportedly dealing with high winds.

A witness said the wind blew the Denny's sign from its post, causing it to crush the car in the parking lot.

A 72-year-old woman inside the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in Louisville in critical condition. However, she was later pronounced dead.

The two other individuals inside the car are expected to survive.

Police are investigating the incident.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Denny's released the following statement:

"Denny's is aware of the incident that took place at our Elizabethtown location on Thursday. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with the authorities to better understand what led to this situation. Our thoughts are with all of those involved."