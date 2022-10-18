1.3 million Americans ration insulin usage, study finds

A new study estimated that 1.3 million diabetic Americans rationed their insulin usage in the last year due to high prices.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine claimed that over 16% of Americans said they either put off buying insulin or used smaller doses than recommended.

The study found that those without health insurance were more likely to ration. The study also found that middle-income and Black Americans were almost more likely to cut back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that insulin helps regulate the body’s blood sugar level.

A recent congressional report compared the price of insulin in the U.S. to an assortment of other countries. It found that out-of-pocket insulin expenses were more than 10 times higher than in other countries.

“The main takeaway is that 1.3 million people rationed insulin the United States, one of the richest countries in the world,” Dr. Adam Gaffney, the lead author of the study, told CNN. “This is a lifesaving drug. Rationing insulin can have life-threatening consequences.”

Congress passed a bill in August that limits insulin expenses for those on Medicare to $35 a month. While the bill may help seniors keep expenses low, efforts to lower costs for those not on Medicare have not been successful.