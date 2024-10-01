What would a 'win' look like for Vance, Walz during Tuesday's VP debate? MSU professor explains

Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walx square off in the first and only scheduled Vice Presidential debate of this year's election cycle.
What would a "win" look like for each candidate? Denver7's Nicole Brady sat down with Robert Preuhs, the chair of the MSU Denver political science department to break it down.
In their conversation:
- What constitutes a win for both candidates
- What to watch for with a rules change for Tuesday's debate
- What is the impact of a VP debate on the election?
What to expect during the Vice Presidential debate
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver street newspaper that employs people experiencing homelessness is fighting to stay afloat
Bridal services company accused of not paying Colorado hair, makeup artists
Denver7 Gives: Help Colorado nonprofit ensure every kid gets a gift this Christmas
Lawsuit: Man, 22, suffered 'excruciatingly painful death' after lack of medical care at Boulder County Jail
Denver doctor says his own experiences with cancer shaped him into the physician he is today
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.