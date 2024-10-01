Watch Now
What would a 'win' look like for Vance, Walz during Tuesday's VP debate? MSU professor explains

What would a "win" look like for each candidate in the Vice Presidential debate? Denver7's Nicole Brady sits down with MSU Denver political science professor Robert Preuhs to break it down.
Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walx square off in the first and only scheduled Vice Presidential debate of this year's election cycle.

What would a "win" look like for each candidate? Denver7's Nicole Brady sat down with Robert Preuhs, the chair of the MSU Denver political science department to break it down.

In their conversation:

  • What constitutes a win for both candidates
  • What to watch for with a rules change for Tuesday's debate
  • What is the impact of a VP debate on the election?
What to expect during the Vice Presidential debate

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

