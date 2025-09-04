Watch: Colo. Sen. Bennet, RFK engage in yelling match over upcoming vaccine recommendation review

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a Democrat, called attention to Kennedy’s appointments to a CDC vaccine advisory panel, many of whom have criticized vaccines and spread misinformation. The panel is scheduled for an upcoming review of recommendations for a series of common childhood vaccines.

“Should parents and schools in Colorado be prepared for more measles outbreaks as a result of that? How about more mumps outbreaks?” Bennet asked.

Kennedy said he didn’t anticipate a change to recommendations for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine but said he thinks parents should be able to “make their own choices.”

The back-and-forth soon escalated into verbal warfare, with Kennedy and Bennet screaming questions at each other and accusing the other of failing to answer.

“I’m asking the questions,” Bennet screamed. “This is not a podcast. It is the American people’s health that is on the line here.”

