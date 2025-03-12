U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert under fire for “racist and derogatory” comment about Black congressman

A Democratic congresswoman from Pennsylvania is pushing to censure Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, alleging Boebert made “racist and derogatory” comments about a Black colleague on television.

Boebert appeared on Real America’s Voice News, a conservative cable outlet, in a segment aired Friday to comment on Texas Rep. Al Green shaking his “pimp cane” at President Donald Trump during his joint address to Congress on March 4, according to the censure resolution.

“Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum — and he did not,” Boebert said during the interview, which a spokesperson said was recorded Wednesday. “For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.”

The Texas Democrat interrupted Trump’s speech by shouting “You don’t have a mandate!” and waving his walking cane. He was removed from the U.S. House of Representatives chamber during the speech after multiple disruptions from both Democrats and Republicans.

House lawmakers voted to censure Green on Thursday.

