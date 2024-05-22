WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee’s Washington headquarters has been briefly evacuated as police investigated two vials of blood addressed to ex-President Donald Trump following his takeover of the national party apparatus. U.S. Capitol Police say hazardous-materials teams were called in Wednesday after the vials were discovered. It's unclear if anyone came into contact with the blood or to whom it belongs. A person familiar with the situation says the vials were addressed to Trump. Trump’s handpicked leadership team recently took over the RNC. Wednesday’s situation comes less than two months from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is slated to become the party’s official 2024 nominee and significant protests are expected.
Republican National Committee’s headquarters evacuated after vials of blood are addressed to Trump
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 10:38:46-04
