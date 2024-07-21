President Biden endorses Kamala Harris after announcing his 2024 presidential race withdrawal

After announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said he is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place in the race.

Biden took to X after announcing on Sunday that he is ending his reelection bid to endorse the vice president:

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote on X.

Harris is the party’s favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago but she would likely have competition from others looking to replace Biden.

Biden’s decision to get out of the race comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out the former president’s many falsehoods.

A party’s presumptive presidential nominee has never stepped out of the race so close to the election. The closest parallel would be President Lyndon Johnson who, besieged by the Vietnam War, announced in March 1968 that he would not seek another term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report