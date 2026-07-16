How to watch President Trump’s prime-time speech to the nation Thursday night

DENVER — President Donald Trump will address the nation Thursday in a prime-time speech during which he is expected to reveal information related to the 2020 election, according to ABC News sources familiar with the matter.

That speech will not air live on ABC, of which Denver7 is an affiliate station, but that does not mean viewers will miss the president’s remarks.

Denver7 will livestream President Trump’s speech online on Denver7.com via the video player below, starting at 7 p.m. MST.

ABC said it would air the speech on its streaming channel, ABC News Live, and added it was “prepared to break into network programming to deliver live updates and reporting should significant developments occur,” according to Axios.