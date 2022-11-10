How have the midterms impacted the 2024 race for the White House?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you thought you would be getting a break from politics simply because Election Day is over, don't hold your breath.

An important runoff election in Georgia is poised to take place, and the 2024 presidential contest is set to begin soon.

Former President Donald Trump may even make an announcement about his future plans in the coming days.

"I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said at a recent rally.

So what has 2022 taught us about politics going forward?

TRUMP IMPACT

What happened this election cycle will have a big impact on former President Trump.

Trump is politically wounded after several of his candidates underperformed.

For instance, former President Trump's picks for senator and governor in Pennsylvania lost.

His picks for governor of Maryland and senator from New Hampshire also lost.

It's unclear what'll happen in the Georgia runoff, but Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate whom he supported early, underperformed as well.

While the former president did have victories in states like Ohio, he had more losses than expected.

That will impact his ability to win the Republican nomination for a third straight time.

At the very least, it will mean he'll likely have to actively compete for the Republican nomination.

If former President Trump runs, what he is seeking is to some degree unprecedented in modern American politics. Only one president — Grover Cleveland — has ever left office and later returned to power.

DESANTIS MOMENTUM

If this midterm impacted former President Trump a bit negatively, it impacted some other Republicans positively.

At the top of that list is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis won reelection by a larger margin than was predicted. In fact, it wasn't even close.

DeSantis' popularity in Florida is now fueling speculation that he could challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

PRESIDENT BIDEN FEELING GOOD

Many of President Joe Biden's candidates outperformed expectations.

Even though Republicans may soon have more influence in Washington than they do currently, the massive "red wave," that was forecasted by some, did not materialize.

Democrats were even able to flip a senate seat in Pennsylvania.

The president, in the end, is on track to have a better first midterm election than former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

The results may discourage critics who say Biden is too old to run for another term.

I’ll say this President Biden today seemed pleased with the midterm result during his hour long presser - even though House may go/likely go GOP. Set a timeline of next year for any 2024 announcement. He said it’ll be interesting to see Trump/DeSantis battle it out. pic.twitter.com/JYZ507QuBT — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 9, 2022

One thing is clear, the midterms showed that the U.S. is a country that is as divided.

That will impact governing, new laws and politics for the next two years.

