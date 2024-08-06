Harris wins Democratic presidential nomination in virtual roll call. Here's how the process worked

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic delegates have selected Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's presidential nominee.

That's according to final vote results released late Monday by the Democratic National Committee. But don't expect a balloon drop just yet.

Harris officially claimed the nomination following a five-day online voting process, although the party will still conduct a ceremonial roll call vote at the convention mimicking the look of a traditional roll call where state delegations announce their votes from the convention floor.

Democrats held the virtual roll call to clear a potential hurdle in getting the Democratic nominee on the ballot in Ohio.