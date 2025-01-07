Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

The Danish state broadcaster reported that Donald Trump Jr.'s plane landed in Nuuk, the capital of the vast and icy territory that has some 57,000 residents.

In a statement, Greenland's government said Trump Jr.'s visit would take place “as a private individual” and not as an official visit and that Greenlandic representatives would not meet with him.

Mininguaq Kleist, permanent secretary for the Greenland foreign affairs department, told The Associated Press that authorities were informed that Trump Jr. would stay for about 4 to 5 hours.

There have been no requests from Trump Jr.'s delegation for official meetings with government representatives. The government of Greenland has also not requested meeting with the delegation, he said.

The visit nonetheless has strong political overtones.

It comes after President-elect Donald Trump recently voiced a desire — which he also expressed in during his first presidency — to acquire the vast Artic territory. Greenland is an autonomous territory that’s part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

It also comes as Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede has been calling for independence from Denmark, saying in a New Year’s speech that it would be a way for Greenland to free itself from its colonial past. But Egede has also said he has no interest in Greenland becoming part of the United States, insisting that the island is not for sale.

Denmark’s King Frederik X has been asserting his kingdom's rights to both Greenland as well as the Faroe Islands, a self-governing archipelago located between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Last month, the king changed Denmark's coat of arms to include fields that represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Greenland is represented by an upright sitting silver bear with red tongue. The royal announcement noted that since 1194, the royal coat of arms “visually symbolized the legitimacy and sovereignty of the state and the monarch.”

“We are all united and each of us committed for the Kingdom of Denmark,” Frederik said in his New Year’s address, adding: “all the way to Greenland.”

Trump Jr. is in Greenland for a day trip to shoot video content for podcasting, according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly.

“I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr., and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights,” President-elect Donald Trump posted on his social media site on Monday night, referring to his “Make America Great Again” movement

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation,” Trump wrote. “We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside world. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has had designs on Greenland before. In a statement last month as he announced his pick for U.S. ambassador to Denmark, he wrote: “For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

Trump’s eldest son has become a prominent player in his father’s political movement and has served on his presidential transition team, helping to select the people who will staff the incoming White House.

During his first term, Trump mused about purchasing Greenland, which gained home rule from Denmark in 1979. He even canceled a scheduled trip to Denmark in August 2019 after its prime minister dismissed the idea.

The world’s largest island, Greenland sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans and is 80% covered by an ice sheet and is home to a large U.S. military base.