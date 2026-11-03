Live Blog: Polls have now opened across Colorado this Election Day

The polls are officially open across Colorado as voters prepare to make their choices about issues and candidates for big races in the state, with more than a dozen initiatives on the ballot, a few key district races that will decide control of Congress, and a high-stakes gubernatorial race.

Below you can find the latest news on Election Day, including voter turnout and results once the polls close.



9 a.m.

There are plenty of Election Day deals across Colorado. You can check the full list here and learn more in the video below.

Election Day deals include free doughnuts and rides to the polls

7 a.m. Election Day

The polls have officially opened across Colorado.

