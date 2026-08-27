How to watch the Colorado gubernatorial debate at Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado governor hopefuls Phil Weiser, a Democrat, and Greg Lopez, an unaffiliated candidate, will face off in a live debate Thursday in Colorado Springs. Here’s what you need to know and how you can watch.

How to watch

AP News. Gubernatorial candidates Phil Weiser (D), left, and Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated), right.

The debate is free to attend and will be held at the Pikes Peak Center, which is located on South Cascade Avenue. Registration to attend the debate has closed.

You can watch the debate live on Denver7, or through connected TV apps like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. It will also be livestreamed on the Dever7's website.

The debate begins at 7:30 p.m.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx has not confirmed his attendance.