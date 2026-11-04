How Coloradans voted on the state’s 14 ballot measures during the 2026 midterm election

DENVER — Colorado voters made their voices heard in the 2026 midterm election on Tuesday, as they decided not just on who would lead them in several key races for the next two years, but on more than a dozen statewide ballot measures that could reshape the state economy and change the state constitution in ways that could affect taxpayers for years to come.

From changing TABOR to creating harsher penalties for certain crimes and changing the state constitution to prohibit certain surgeries on minors, here's how Coloradans voted on the 14 statewide ballot measures this year.

AMERICA VOTES | SEE THE LATEST COLORADO ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

This amendment would require local law enforcement to report more information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – a response to several state laws currently on the books that limit cooperation with ICE.

Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas

This proposal would make it a right in the state constitution to buy and sell natural gas. Critics warn that if passed, it could strip local governments of control over land use and energy regulation.

Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

This amendment would enshrine the right to hunt and fish in the state constitution, which opponents say could make it harder to limit certain hunting practices.

Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Amendment 84 would require voters to provide the last four digits of a government-issued ID, like a person’s driver’s license or their Social Security number along with their signature.

Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions

This ballot question seeks to make it easier for people to understand Colorado ballot measures by requiring that proposals be written at an eighth-grade reading level.

Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting

This proposal would make the process of redrawing congressional maps in Colorado more difficult by requiring public hearings and the approval of the Colorado Supreme Court outside the usual 10-year cycle to avoid attempts at gerrymandering.

Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax

Amendment 87 would remove the constitutional requirement that the state income tax be set at a single flat rate and would replace it instead with a graduated income tax, where Coloradans making less than $500,000 a year would see a lower tax rate, whereas the state’s wealthiest residents would see a raise.

Proposition NN: State Public K-12 Education Funding

Prop. NN would allocate TABOR refunds to K-12 education, allowing the state to raise the TABOR cap permanently and use that money to fund educational programs for the next 10 years.

Proposition 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

Proposition 132 would create harsher penalties for possession, use and distribution of fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids.

Proposition 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

This proposition would increase the penalties for child sex trafficking to life in prison without parole and expand the definition of child sex trafficking to include buying sexual activity with a minor.

Proposition 134: Male and Female Participation in School Sports

Proposition 134 would establish statewide rules for school sports based on a student’s “biological reproductive system” and would require schools to designate teams and sports as male, female or coed.

Proposition 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors

This proposition would prohibit certain surgeries on Coloradans under the age of 18 that alter their biological sex characteristics “as a treatment in response to a minor’s perception of sex or gender.” It would also prohibit using state and federal funding or insurance coverage to pay for those surgeries.

Proposition 136: Income Tax Rate Limit

Proposition is the response to Amendment 87. Under this proposal, the state’s income tax rate would be set at 4.4% for both individuals and corporations.

Proposition 137: Designate Sporting Goods Sales Tax Revenue for Conservation

This ballot measure would re-direct already existing sales tax revenue from sporting equipment and using that to fund wildfire risk reduction efforts. This would result in lower TABOR refund checks in some years.

Ballor Measures 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District

This measure proposes increasing Front Range Passenger Rail District taxes to fund the southern Colorado portion of the Colorado Connector, or CoCo, in addition to supporting investment throughout the system.

See results from this ballot measure here.