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Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper projected to win re-election in his final campaign

John Hickenlooper 2019
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, then Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa. The Colorado Ethics Commission is releasing an investigation into John Hickenlooper's use of private planes while governor. A Republican critic filed a complaint alleging Hickenlooper had improperly traveled on private flights during his administration. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
John Hickenlooper 2019
Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper projected to win re-election in his final campaign
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DENVER — Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper will win re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican State Sen. Mark Baisley, the Associated Press projects.

Watch Denver7's coverage of this race call in the video below:

Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper projected to win re-election in his final campaign

Hickenlooper, 74, told the Scripps News Group earlier this year that this would be his final campaign.

“It's like coming over the hill and seeing how much good you have in front of you, but having a destination that's within sight," Hickenlooper said.

He has a decades-long history in Colorado politics. He was elected Denver mayor in 2003 and served through 2011, and then became the 42nd governor of Colorado where he served two terms. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Baisley, 71, has served in the Colorado State Senate since 2023 and previously served in the state House of Representatives.

He has a background in the aerospace defense industry and said during his campaign that he believd Coloradans were ready for a chance. He told Denver7 he believes in what he described as a "small and frugal government."
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