DENVER — Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper will win re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican State Sen. Mark Baisley, the Associated Press projects.

Watch Denver7's coverage of this race call in the video below:

Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper projected to win re-election in his final campaign

Hickenlooper, 74, told the Scripps News Group earlier this year that this would be his final campaign.

“It's like coming over the hill and seeing how much good you have in front of you, but having a destination that's within sight," Hickenlooper said.

He has a decades-long history in Colorado politics. He was elected Denver mayor in 2003 and served through 2011, and then became the 42nd governor of Colorado where he served two terms. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Baisley, 71, has served in the Colorado State Senate since 2023 and previously served in the state House of Representatives.