Colorado's 2026 General Election Ballot has been certified: What you need to know

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Secretary of State's Office certified the 2026 Colorado General Election ballot on Friday.

“I’m proud to announce the certification of the 2026 General Election ballot,” said Secretary Griswold in a news release. “As we prepare for the November General Election, my office remains committed to ensuring every eligible Coloradan can have their voice heard.”

With this certification, we now know officially what registered voters in Colorado will be voting for in the General Election set to take place on Tuesday, November 3.

With the 2026 Colorado General Election ballot now officially certified, voters can prepare for November 3. The ballot features 14 statewide measures, including proposals on mail ballot voter identification, natural gas rights, and a commuter rail project for the Front Range.

Statewide Ballot Measures

Proposition NN - "State Public K-12 Education Funding" (SB26-135) proposes a statutory change.

Amendment 81, “Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Amendment 82, “Right to Natural Gas,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Amendment 83, “Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Amendment 84, “Mail Ballot Voter Identification,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Amendment 85, “Plain Language Ballot Questions,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Amendment 86, “Congressional Redistricting,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Amendment 87, “Graduated Income Tax,” proposes to change the Colorado Constitution.

Proposition 132, “Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes,” proposes a statutory change.

Proposition 133, “Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor,” proposes a statutory change.

Proposition 134, “Male and Female Participation in School Sports,” proposes a statutory change.

Proposition 135, “Prohibit Certain Surgeries for Minors,” proposes a statutory change.

Proposition 136, “Income Tax Rate Cap,” proposes a statutory change.

Proposition 137, “Designate Sporting Goods Sales Tax Revenue for Conservation,” proposes a statutory change.

More about each of the ballot initiatives can be found here.

Residents in parts of or all of Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Huerfano, Jefferson, Larimer, Las Animas, Pueblo, and Weld Counties will see issue 7A on their ballots.

This is the issue that will address funding for the Front Range Passenger Rail District.

Key Dates and Deadlines

October 2 – First day County Clerks may send mail ballots to active voters for the 2026 General Election

October 9 – Deadline for initial mail ballots to be sent to active voters for the 2026 General Election.

October 12 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open.

October 19 – The minimum number of required voter centers must be open.

October 26 – Deadline to register to vote and still be mailed a ballot.



After this date, register and then vote in person.

October 26 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

October 27 – Voters should return their ballots to a voting center or drop box, or vote in-person up to Election Day.

November 3 – Election Day. Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted.



Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

To get more voting resources and find your county clerk's office, click here.

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