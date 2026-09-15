Colorado lawmakers react to Supreme Court rejecting Trump mail ballot restrictions

DENVER — Even with voting already underway, uncertainty about what might come next had been hovering over preparations for this year's midterm elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted much of that uncertainty late Monday when it rejected President Donald Trump’s push to have the U.S. Postal Service play a central role in deciding who would be able to receive a mail ballot.

Supreme Court rejects Trump mail ballot restrictions for now ahead of midterms

The decision is a win for the status quo. The thousands of election offices around the country can send out mail ballots as they had intended without worrying about complying with new Postal Service rules imposed at the 11th hour.

Colorado officials say active voters will be mailed a ballot for the 2026 general election between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, per state law. Voters can return ballots at drop boxes in the state starting Oct. 12. Early vote centers start Oct. 19.

Lawmakers in Colorado are reacting to the decision. Here's what some of them had to say:

Gov. Jared Polis:

“This Supreme Court decision is good news for our democracy. Colorado has gold-standard elections and this decision allows Colorado’s secure elections to proceed without confusion, chaos, and bureaucratic blockades meant to make it harder for Coloradans to vote. I appreciate the Supreme Court providing clarity for this year's midterm elections. Our democracy is strongest when more Americans participate and the Trump Administration's efforts would have made it harder for election officials to administer free and fair elections."

Secretary of State Jena Griswold:

"Trump’s attempt to sabotage the 2026 elections has failed. Courts have blocked Trump from using the Postal Service to choose which voters could receive a mail ballot. Trump will continue to fail in his efforts to take control of the 2026 midterms. We will fight every attempt to suppress the vote or unlawfully federalize elections.

"Today’s decision is a major victory for Colorado and American democracy. Mail ballots have been protected for Colorado voters."

Supreme Court rejects Trump mail ballot restrictions for now ahead of midterms

Sen. Senator John Hickenlooper:

“Today, the Supreme Court rightfully rejected President Trump’s latest attempt to infringe on Americans’ right to vote and avoid accountability for his disastrous record,” said Hickenlooper. “Colorado has proven that mail-in voting is safe, secure, and cost-effective. We’ll keep standing up to President Trump’s attacks on democracy and protecting every American’s fundamental right to choose their representatives."

House Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse:

“House Democrats took our fight against Donald Trump’s disastrous attempt to impose unworkable restrictions on mail-in voting to the highest court in the land—and won. We’ll never stop fighting to vindicate our Constitution and put a stop to this administration’s efforts to disenfranchise American citizens. No party, and certainly no president, is above the rule of law.”