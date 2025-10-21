SafeSport Center launches survey to receive feedback from coaches

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport launched a survey for coaches on Monday, seeking their input on abuse, misconduct and other issues in sports.

The center is asking coaches who have been active in the United States over the past five years to answer the questions. The survey will be live through Nov. 12, with the goal of producing results before next year's Winter Olympics.

“The better we understand the joys and challenges that coaches experience, the better we can support them,” interim CEO April Holmes said in a news release.

Coaches may complete the survey anonymously.

The survey is one of several steps the center is taking after receiving feedback from stakeholders over the summer.

The center said findings “will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of safety and well-being from grassroots to elite levels of sport, as the Center works to support U.S. athletes and engage leaders interested in athlete safety from around the world.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

