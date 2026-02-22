Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Homeland Security suspends TSA PreCheck, Global Entry airport security programs

All airports, including Denver International Airports
TSA screening
David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
TSA screening
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs as a partial government shutdown continues.

The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers through security lines. Suspending them could cause headaches for fliers.

All airports are expected to be impacted, including Denver International Airport.

▶️ Watch Denver7's update in the video player below

Homeland Security suspends TSA PreCheck, Global Entry airport security programs

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that "shutdowns have serious real world consequences." She also said that "TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

The partial government shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump's deportation campaign.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg