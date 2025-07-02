Hawaii police investigating apparent drowning of Castle Rock man who died while scuba diving

HILO, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii are investigating the apparent downing of a Castle Rock man who died while scuba diving on The Big Island.

Greg Durocher, 51, of Castle Rock, was apparently participating in scuba diving lessons with his family on Waiolena Beach Park Monday afternoon when he complained of difficulty breathing after being in the water for approximately 38 minutes. Shortly after, he became unresponsive, according to a news release.

The dive master and Durocher’s family began CPR on shore, where they were met by medics from the Hawaii Fire Department, police said.

Medics continued treatment and transported Durocher to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted, they added.

No foul play is suspected, and a coroner will investigate to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South Hilo Patrol Officer Elieser Quinones at (808) 935-3311 or by email at elieser.quinones@hawaiicounty.gov.