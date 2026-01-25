American rock climber Alex Honnold reaches top of Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — American rock climber Alex Honnold has ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective equipment. Cheers erupted from a street-level crowd as he reached the top of the spire of the 1,667-foot tower about 90 minutes after he started on Sunday.

ChiangYing-ying/AP Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., lower left, performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, he waved his arms back and forth over his head.

ChiangYing-ying/AP Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., raises his hands as he climbs on top of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Honnold's free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan's capital was being broadcast live on Netflix. The ascent was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.