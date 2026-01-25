Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

American rock climber Alex Honnold reaches top of Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes

Posted
APTOPIX Taiwan Alex Honnold Taipei 101
Chiang Ying-ying/AP
Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
APTOPIX Taiwan Alex Honnold Taipei 101

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — American rock climber Alex Honnold has ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective equipment. Cheers erupted from a street-level crowd as he reached the top of the spire of the 1,667-foot tower about 90 minutes after he started on Sunday.

Taiwan Alex Honnold Taipei 101
Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., lower left, performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, he waved his arms back and forth over his head.

Taiwan Alex Honnold Taipei 101
Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., raises his hands as he climbs on top of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Honnold's free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan's capital was being broadcast live on Netflix. The ascent was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.

Taiwan Alex Honnold Taipei 101
Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.