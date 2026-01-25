American rock climber Alex Honnold reaches top of Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes

Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 25. 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — American rock climber Alex Honnold has ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective equipment. Cheers erupted from a street-level crowd as he reached the top of the spire of the 1,667-foot tower about 90 minutes after he started on Sunday.
Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, he waved his arms back and forth over his head.
Honnold's free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan's capital was being broadcast live on Netflix. The ascent was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.
