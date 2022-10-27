Winter brings more tourists, traffic to the mountains

FRISCO, Colo. — There's a lot of choices inside Foote's Rest Sweet Shoppe on Main Street in Frisco.

“I say lot of big decisions are made in here," Becky Foote said while slicing fudge. “They could expect to walk in and see our homemade fudge that my daughter-in-law makes right back here. We try to carry a few vintage candies over on the other side. And then down at the very end is our homemade ice cream that my son makes."

Foote said the building has been in her family since 1946. Her son and daughter-in-law opened the sweet shop in 2012. Ever since, the family has noticed the normal ebb and flow of business as the seasons change.

“In the summer, we'll have people lined out the door waiting for ice cream," Foote said. "In this business, winter is our slower season.”

Meanwhile, Outer Range Brewing Company is preparing for the busy months ahead.

“Not many people are up here. But once we start seeing the snow coming and resorts are opening, we know it's going to start picking up pretty soon," said general manager Lee Scott. “A big business boom for a lot of those mountain towns in the winter.”

No matter what winter means for business, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is ready to keep the roads clear.

“We track storms as they come in so that we can get a sense for where we need to focus our plowing efforts," said a Communications Manager for CDOT, Elise Thatcher. “In areas where we do have shortages or vacancies for maintenance crews, those are the areas where we're rotating people in from around the state to make sure those roadways are plowed.”

Thatcher said some of those areas that are short-staffed include parts of the Interstate 70 corridor, areas in northwestern Colorado, and the Highway 82 corridor near Aspen and Glenwood Springs.

Those with CDOT said there are a tremendous amount of new residents in Colorado, and they hope everyone is ready for the coming snow.

"Make sure you have an ice scraper. Make sure you have extra clothing, a blanket in the car, and extra water. And most importantly, be sure to check your tires to make sure they have at least three sixteenths of an inch in tread," Thatcher said.

CDOT also recommends checking COtrip.org before getting on the road.