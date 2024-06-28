What to know before heading to Rocky Mountain National Park this weekend

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Summer is an extremely busy time for Rocky Mountain National Park, and right now, there are ongoing closures and construction that could impact your next visit.

"We always take a picture down at the same place where he proposed, and then every year come back," said Lauren Ferster, visiting the park with her husband and family. "Down in Moraine Park."

Campers who visit every single year said Friday they had to make some adjustments to their plans ahead of time when booking.

"That used to be our campsite that we'd stay at, it was Moraine Park," said Cole Gehler, whose family will stay are three different campgrounds in RMNP this time. "We expected it to be open this summer because it was closed last summer, a little bit bummed, but understandable."

Moraine Park will remain closed this summer as construction continues for some much needed improvements.

Park officials say production in the field didn't keep up with the initial construction deadlines.

"We tried to drive up to Bear Lake and we couldn't go into the parking lots at all. They shooed us all away," said Ferster of trying to get her annual Moraine Park engagement picture.

Although there are growing pains now, when all is said and done, accessibility will be improved in the area as well as water, wastewater and electrical systems.

It's only one of several construction projects across the park right now.

The Fall Rive and Grand Lake entrances are both under construction. At least one lane in and out will stay open, so delays are likely during busier times.

A new housing complex on the west side of the park is being built to replace housing that was destroyed during the East Troublesome Fire.

While the closure may have thrown a wrench in some visitor's plans, they tell us it's really hard to ever have a bad day at Rocky Mountain National Park.

"We love it here. It's great for the kids, great to take friends and family from out of town. We're super lucky, super lucky to have in our backyard," said Gehler.