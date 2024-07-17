Watch: Photographer captures goat 'dancing' on Subaru atop Mount Blue Sky

MOUNT BLUE SKY, Colo. — A photographer captured (arguably) the most Colorado experience when he traveled to Mount Blue Sky last week.

In a social media post, Michael Ryno said he was photographing the area when he stumbled upon a small herd of goats. While he was there, one of the goats began to "dance" on the Subaru and its Yakima rooftop cargo box.

Watch: Photographer captures goat 'dancing' on Subaru at Mount Blue Sky

Don't worry, the Subaru and Yakima were not damaged during the dance-off. Ryno said he did not chase the animals off because there were two baby goats below.

The video has garnered more than 43,000 likes on Instagram. Yakima even saw the video and commented, "Believe it or not we actually test our products for situations like this."

Talk about the ultimate Colorado trifecta: mountains, wildlife and Subarus, oh my!