Vail police searching for 3 people accused of writing antisemitic message in dirt on Tesla Cybertruck

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Police Department is searching for three people accused of writing an antisemitic message and symbol in dirt on a Tesla Cybertruck.

Vail Police Department

The incident happened on March 25 while the vehicle was parked in the Lionshead Parking Structure, located at 395 South Frontage Road.

Vail Police Department

According to Vail police, three people walked up to the Cybertruck around 12:35 p.m. on March 25 and drew an antisemitic symbol and message in the dirt on the rear and sides of the vehicle.

Vail Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Brian Flynn at 970-479-2201 or bflynn@vail.gov.