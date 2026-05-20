Trail Ridge Road, which typically opens for Memorial Day, will likely stay closed amid strong snowstorms

Trail Ridge Road, which opens on Memorial Day weekend most years, will likely remain closed after the recent snowstorm and with more snow in the forecast for Rocky Mountain National Park.

More than a foot of new snow fell at Rainbow Curve along the alpine road on Tuesday morning, said Kyle Patterson, public affairs officer with the national park. More snow fell throughout the day and is expected throughout the next few days.

"We are grateful for the additional moisture brought by this spring snowstorm," Patterson said.

Trail Ridge Road typically opens for Memorial Day weekend, but that isn't the case this year. Based on the current forecast, it's not clear when it will open.

Rocky Mountain National Park An Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow moves snow off the road at Rainbow Curve. Taken on the morning of May 19, 2026.

As of Wednesday, the road remains closed at Many Parks Curves on the east side and the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, climbing beyond 12,000 feet. It spans Rocky Mountain National Park and connects Estes Park on the east side to Grand Lake on the west side.

To learn the latest updates on the road, call the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line at 970-586-1222.

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