Thomas Tumler wins giant slalom at Beaver Creek for 1st World Cup title

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Thomas Tumler won his first World Cup race Sunday to help the Swiss team complete a clean sweep at Beaver Creek and edged out Lucas Pinheiro Braathen for the giant slalom title. The 35-year-old Tumler led after the first run with a time of 1:16.24 and then finished Run 2 in 1:11.36 for a total of 2:27.72 to beat Pinheiro Braathen by 0.12 seconds and claim his third giant slalom podium at the World Cup. Braathen, whose second run of 1:10.41 was the fastest of the day, became the first Brazilian athlete to stand on a World Cup podium. Justin Murisier won the downhill and Marco Odermatt won the super-G before Tumler’s giant slalom win finalized the Swiss sweep. Slovenian Zan Kranjec finished third.

