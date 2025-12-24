Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Telluride Ski Resort to close ahead of Christmas weekend ski patrol strike

The ski patrollers at Telluride Ski Resort are planning to go on strike this weekend, following months of bargaining for a new union contract.
<p>Telluride attracts skiers and snowboarders to its slopes each year. The town was recently named No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s new list of Best Small Towns to Visit in the U.S. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)</p>
UPDATE at 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 24: Telluride Ski Resort is preparing to close on Saturday, the day its ski patrollers are planning to strike.

Spokesperson Nancy Clark confirmed to The Denver Post the resort will close “until we can create a plan to safely reopen.” The resort is planning to refund the cost of lift tickets and lessons to any holiday travelers who bought them ahead of time.

Previous reporting:

The ski patrollers at Telluride Ski Resort are planning to go on strike this weekend, following months of bargaining for a new union contract.

On Tuesday night, the Telluride Professional Ski Patrollers Association announced a strike would commence on Saturday (Dec. 27), during the holiday ski season rush. Patrollers plan to walk off the job indefinitely, said union president Graham Hoffman, or until the resort will resume negotiations in good faith.

Hoffman said he was “deeply troubled” by the situation and acutely aware of the impact this may have on the local community, especially during one of the busiest stretches of the winter. Ultimately, he said, the union presented its bottom line and solutions for ownership, but that the resort came back with its “last, best and final” offer that was already rejected by the union’s 70-plus members earlier this month.

Continue reading this story on DenverPost.com.

