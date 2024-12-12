Snowboarder seriously injured after falling 47 feet from chair lift at Keystone Resort

KEYSTONE, Colo. — A snowboarder was seriously injured after he fell 47 feet from a chair lift at Keystone Resort Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board (CPTSB) said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at the resort's Ruby Lift near Tower 3.

A witness reported that the snowboarder, who was only identified as an adult male, was trying to adjust his binding while the restraint bar was up. He momentarily hung on to the armrest before falling roughly 47 feet, according to the CPTSB.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The remaining passengers were taken off, and officials temporarily closed the lift to conduct an investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident was not caused by a lift malfunction, according to CPTSB.

The lift reopened to the public around 2:50 p.m.