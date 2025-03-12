Skier dies after losing control, crashing into light pole at Keystone Resort

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A skier died after they lost control and crashed into a padded light pole at Keystone Resort Tuesday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said its special operations technicians, who also serve as deputy coroners, were called out to the resort around 4 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a skier, who was only identified as a male from the Front Range, was coming down the Haywood trail at a high speed when he lost control, veered off the trail and crashed into a padded light pole. The Keystone Ski Patrol responded and provided life-saving measures to the skier before he was taken to the Keystone Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the skier was wearing a helmet and was the only one involved in the incident. Foul play and intoxication are not suspected.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons issued his condolences, saying in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”

The Summit County Coroner's Office will release the skier's identity at a later time.