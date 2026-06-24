Silverthorne man killed by large boulder in Buena Vista, Chaffee County deputies say

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Silverthorne man has died after a large boulder was dislodged on his way up a trail in Buena Vista on Tuesday, according to deputies with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Frasch, 59, a resident of Silverthorne, was attempting to walk up a trail when he dislodged rocks and was crushed by the falling debris.

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Investigators said in a news release Frasch and another man working for a moving company stopped at the Rapid 5 ½ Pullover, a popular camping area and a location the two men have stopped at several times to have lunch while driving through, when the incident occurred.

Deputies at the scene estimated an “at least ½ ton” boulder was still on top of Frasch when they arrived.

Frasch was declared dead at the scene.

Two other people received minor injuries while attempting to help Frasch, deputies said.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.