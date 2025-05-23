RMNP's Trail Ridge Road will not open over Memorial Day weekend due to weather

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Rocky Mountain National Park's Trail Ridge Road will not open over Memorial Day weekend due to weather.

In an announcement Thursday, park officials said snowplow operators have "faced setbacks" over the last week.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Wind has drifted snow back over cleared areas while also creating low visibility. Snowplow operators have also struggled with a thick layer of ice located beneath the drifted snow.

Park officials said snow and overnight freezing temperatures are expected above 10,000 feet in RMNP over the holiday weekend.

Rocky Mountain National Park

The road, which spans the entirety of the park, partially closes every year through the winter due to winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below-freezing temperatures that occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road was never meant to be an all-season road, with 11 miles about 11,500 feet, few guard rails and no shoulders.



Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May, weather permitting. Last year, it reopened on May 31.