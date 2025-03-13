Police searching for woman last seen walking away from Vail Health on March 10

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the early morning hours on Monday.

Angela Lujan, 33, walked away from Vail Health around 12:45 a.m. on March 10. She was last seen near 1 Vail Road, according to police.

The department said Lujan does not have her cell phone. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and green pants.

Vail PD said it would like to verify her physical well-being. Anyone with information about Lujan's whereabouts is asked to contact athomas@vail.gov or at 970-479-2201.