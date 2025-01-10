Police search for Colorado ski town swipers accused of stealing $29,000 worth of luxury goods

VAIL, Colo. — Colorado mountain towns host millions of visitors each winter from all around the world. Unfortunately, that also includes two thieves who have been targeting businesses each year.

The duo was first spotted in mid-January of 2023.

"These two offenders first hit a wine store in Vail Village," said Detective Robert Genno with the Vail Police Department. "We were able to also connect them to a Louis Vuitton store in Aspen, where they committed theft there, as well."

Vail Police Department

The crooks targeted extremely rare and expensive wine, totaling $6,500 from Grappa Fine Wines. The two bags stolen from Louis Vuitton in Aspen were valued at $13,000.

The two work in a pair, with one typically distracting an employee while the other steals the luxury goods.

A year later, in mid-January 2024, the men returned to Vail.

"They hit Moncler, which is a higher-end ski apparel store. Then in the days coming, we then connected them to another wine theft that occurred in Frisco, Colorado," said Genno.

The clothing stolen from Moncler was valued at $6,500.

Vail Police Department

"There's definitely a lot of us looking for them," said Dave Lasaitis, general manager of Basecamp Wine & Spirits in Frisco.

Basecamp Wine & Spirits lost the same type of wine, Screaming Eagle Cabernet, that was stolen from Grappa Wines the year prior. Those typically retail for $3,000 a bottle.

"Our compressor was down in our jewel case, so the doors were unlocked. And these fellas came in and definitely knew what they were doing," Lasaitis remembered.

It was a huge hit to the locally owned business.

"It takes weeks to make up something like that, so it's very detrimental to our business. Something that's that high-end is important to us from a profit margin standpoint," he said.

Basecamp Wine & Spirits has yet to track down another bottle to replace the one stolen.

Police say the amount stolen over the last two years has totaled around $29,000.

"Those are felony theft charges. There's also concealment charges. So we definitely have felony acts against these two individuals," said Genno.

Police do not want there to be a third year of thefts this January. They acknowledge the two may be out-of-town visitors.

"That's probably pretty likely that if they're doing it here, then they'd be doing it in other places," said Genno, "Try and get their picture out there, get their information, and hopefully somebody reaches out to us with something."

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Genno at rgenno@vail.gov or 970-479-2201, reference case number 2023-000099 or 2024-000110.