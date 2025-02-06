Watch Now
Police: Overdue skier found dead near Mary Jane Ski Run at Winter Park Resort

WINTER PARK, Colo. — The Fraser Winter Park Police Department on Wednesday announced the death of a skier at the Winter Park Resort last month.

The department said it was notified of an overdue skier at the resort around 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 26. Officers responded to the resort and met with a woman who reported that her boyfriend did not show up to take the ski train back to Denver. She told officers she last had contact with her boyfriend around 12:30 p.m.

The department conducted an emergency phone ping, and multiple Winter Park ski patrollers searched the area but did not find the missing skier. Authorities then conducted a more detailed phone ping and found the missing skier partially buried in snow in a wooded area next to the Mary Jane Ski Run.

First responders performed resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful. The skier was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., according to Fraser Winter Park police. The Grand County Coroner's Office will release his identity, as well as the cause and manner of his death, at a later time.

Fraser Winter Park PD concluded its release by extending its condolences to the skier's family and friends.

