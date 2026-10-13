Photos: Ice, snow, poor visibility force closure of Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Poor visibility, ice and snow has forced the partial closure of Trail Ridge Road at Rocky National Park ahead of schedule — if only temporarily.

Park officials on Tuesday said Trail Ridge Road was temporarily closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and at Milner Pass on the west side of the park.

National Park Service

The road, which spans the entirety of the park, partially closes every year through the winter due to winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below-freezing temperatures that occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road was never meant to be an all-season road, with 11 miles about 11,500 feet, few guard rails and no shoulders.

It normally opens the last week in May, weather permitting. The earliest the road has opened was on May 7, 2002; the latest June 26, 1943.

Denver7 took a deep-dive into the history of Trail Ridge Road in the video below:

Trail Ridge Road’s complex history and incredible views inside Rocky Mountain National Park

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake. The road officially closed for the season last year on November 14.

To learn the latest updates on the road, call the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line at 970-586-1222.