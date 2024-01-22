Ohio resident killed in snowmobile rollover crash south of Rabbit Ears Peak Friday, deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. – An Ohio man died Friday following a snowmobile rollover crash in Jackson County, deputies said in a news release.

The 26-year-old driver, from Bowling Green, Ohio, was apparently going up a steep incline when the snowmobile flipped backward, pinning the rider underneath, killing him, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident happened sometime before 11 a.m. just south of Rabbit Ears Peak. The driver – who has not been identified pending notification to family members – was found by Jackson County Search and Rescue personnel who went to the scene along other emergency personnel.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

