No injuries after 4 young adults strike side of Amtrak as it crossed rail tracks near Winter Park

Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 04, 2024
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a truck will be cited after their vehicle struck the side of an Amtrak train as it was crossing the tracks near Winter Park over the weekend.

The California Zephyr train was on its way to Denver from Salt Lake City when it was struck by a Ford F150 near Winter Park. Four people inside the vehicle – some of them minors – were reportedly coming down Tolland Road, which was slick at the time and lost traction and couldn't stop in time as the train was crossing the tracks, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

CSP said there is no gate at that rail crossing.

The Ford F150 reportedly hit the side of the Amtrak train with their truck which was already in the middle of the crossing at the time and they spun off into a ditch.

There were no reported injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The CSP official said the driver will be cited for improper mountain driving “and some graduated driver’s license violations.”

