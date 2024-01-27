Mexico wins Breck’s 2024 International Snow Sculpture Championships with ‘The Beggar’

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A towering sculpture depicting a starving, emaciated man surrounded by Bitcoins won this year’s top prize at the 2024 International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge.

Team Mexico is taking home the gold for their detailed and daring sculpture, “The Beggar.” In describing their piece, Team Mexico said the message was clear: “Without a rich heart, wealth is a hungry beggar.”

Aaron Dodds "The Beggar" by Team Mexico

The winning team includes Carlos Miguel Ramirez Pereyra (Team Captain), Israel Magaña Rodriguez, Adam Turner, and David Seth Rothstein.

Team Mongolia took home the silver for their sculpture, “Mother Earth,” while Team Germany-Bavaria for their sculpture “FLOAT.”

Both Team Mexico and Team Germany-Bavaria tied for the Lothar Luboschik Artist’s Choice award.

Aaron Dodds "Mother Earth" sculpture by Team Mongolia

Aaron Dodds "FLOAT" by Team Germany-Bavaria

Artists from around the world including China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, South Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, and two teams from Germany, as well as teams from Breckenridge and Wisconsin representing the United States, spent five days sculpting their works of art that were, in some instances, mystifying and gravity-defying.

The winners receive medals and recognition from the international snow sculpture community but no prize money is awarded, according to organizers, who said contestants compete for bragging rights alone at one of the most prestigious snow sculpting events of the year.

Completed sculptures will be on display through Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. in downtown Breckenridge outside of the Riverwalk Center. For the best viewing experience, free timed entry reservations will be required ONLY on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required for viewing after 4 p.m. on Saturday or throughout the rest of viewing week.

