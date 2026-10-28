Larimer County deputies seek tips in case of missing Grand Lake resident Mark Thiebaut Jr.

DENVER — Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help after a Grand Lake resident went missing earlier this month.

Mark Thiebaut Jr., 28, had rented a vacation home in an Estes Valley residential area in early October but when deputies went to search the area, they only found an abandoned vehicle belonging to the 28-year-old.

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The vacation home he rented had since been occupied by new visitors, according to a news release.

“Investigators confirmed that Mark parked his truck in the neighborhood in early October but have found no other indication of where he may have gone,” a spokesperson with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said investigators also did not find any evidence of foul play. A coordinated search involving multiple agencies found no sign of Thiebaut Jr.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Investigators added that because of the lack of information about his potential whereabouts or intended travel, search efforts were suspended.

“However, investigators will resume follow up on any leads should additional information become available,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about his location or intended destination should contact Investigator Brent Manley at 970-498-5336.