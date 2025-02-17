'Huge impact to the community': Hundreds gather to protest mass firings of RMNP park rangers

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Federal workers at Rocky Mountain National Park are beginning to feel the effects of President Trump's mass layoffs, saying Monday the president's plans to shrink the size of the federal government is now threatening the future of one of the country's most famous national parks.

The new wave of mass layoffs, ordered by the Trump administration Friday, targeted probationary employees who had yet to qualify for civil service protections.

In Colorado, that includes park rangers.

On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a protest outside Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) to speak out after the recent firings and layoffs of several park rangers.

Protesters said these massive layoffs and staffing shortages were now putting operations at the park — which sees millions of people each year — at great risk.

"Millions of people, probably around 3 million, come through in the summer, and without those temporary employees, there’s no way this park can function," said Estes Park resident Iolanthe Culjak.

Culjak, who attended Monday's protest in support of friends impacted by the latest round of layoffs, said the park relies on rangers to protect it.

"The people that are being let go are distraught because they get good reviews by their supervisors, and then they're getting the standard letter, basically (telling them) that you have not performed well and you're gone," Culjak said.

Margaret Krob told Denver7 she traveled to Estes Park from Aurora to show her support.

"I just wanted to come out and be a voice for saving our parks and our park rangers. Just treat everyone with dignity. We are all in this together, federal employees, please treat them with dignity," Krob said.

Demonstrators said several of the firings and layoffs happened Friday and are part of President Trump's push to cut federal spending.

In a statement, Governor Jared Polis said Friday the Trump administration "fired at least 90 people in Colorado and 3,400 Forest Service employees as part of much broader cuts to programs that protect health and safety with no replacement plans to deliver basic services."

It's unclear how many other national park employees besides those at RMNP have been impacted throughout our state.

Kathy Brazelton, a retired park ranger of 25 years, said it was important for her to stand behind the employees who were let go.

"Rangers don't go into this career for big bucks by any means. They go in because they have a calling on their heart. They have a passion to help the resources and to have this as a wonderful gift to give the American public," Brazelton said. "These mountains, this park belongs to the public, and the rangers are here to protect it."

Brazelton said these cuts can have detrimental impacts to the economy as a whole and the families who are now left without jobs.

"If these folks have to leave... Estes is not the cheapest place to live. If these folks have to leave because they've lost their jobs, the local economy will suffer," Brazelton added. "If we can't have the park open as often as we'd like to, which should be every day, if we have to look at closures... the local economy will suffer from that."

In 2023, people visiting national parks across the country contributed an estimated $26.4 billion to the economy, data from the NPS shows.

Denver7 reached out to RMNP for a statement but we did not hear back.