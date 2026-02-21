Fresh snowfall boosts ski conditions, opens new terrain at Arapahoe Basin

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — Friday brought the coldest day of the month to Colorado’s high country, along with a welcome snowfall for skiers and snowboarders.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area received about four inches of fresh snow during the day, on top of roughly four inches that had fallen earlier in the week.

While totals weren’t massive, the storm pushed several ski resorts — including Vail, Winter Park and Loveland — past the 100-inch mark for the season.

Denver7

“Any snow is good snow,” said Shayna Silverman, communications manager for Arapahoe Basin. “It’s been a really awesome refresh, and exactly what we needed here at the Basin.”

Resorts across the state saw between four and 10 inches from the system, with some southwestern ski areas getting nearly a quarter of their seasonal snowfall within the last week.

Visitors described the snow as transforming the day’s conditions.

“I definitely haven’t been out as much as I wanted to,” said skier Quinn Funston. “This weekend is giving me some hope.”

Bradley Davis, a visitor from Texas, said he plans trips around storm systems.

“Anytime there’s snow, it’s just that much better,” he said.

Denver7 Arapahoe Basin visitor, Bradley Davis.

Behind the scenes, mountain operations teams have been working to open more runs despite a low snow season. Silverman said patrol crews are strategically managing terrain — sometimes opening a run temporarily before closing it to preserve snow quality and improve compaction.

That effort has paid off. Arapahoe Basin has opened about 15% more terrain over the past several days.

The resort has also taken steps to support staff through reduced hours caused by lower snowfall. Initiatives include weekly free dinners, grocery store shuttles and reassigning employees to departments in need.

“Anything that we can do to support our staff during a low snow season and make sure that everyone is staying stoked and enjoying their time here,” Silverman said.

With more terrain accessible and fresh snow underfoot, many visitors said they are excited for the weekend ahead — and hopeful for bluer skies Saturday.