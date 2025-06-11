Florida boy taken by biological father located in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Florida boy who was taken by his biological father was located in Breckenridge on Tuesday.

According to the Breckenridge Police Department, officers received a call from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about a missing boy who may be in Colorado. The child was believed to be with his biological father, Ryan Brown of Sarasota, Florida, who recently lost custody.

Investigators located a vehicle registered to Brown at a home in the 200 block of North French Street. Breckenridge PD said its officers, along with deputies from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, set up a surveillance perimeter and tried to contact Brown.

Police talked with other residents and learned that Brown and the boy were inside. Breckenridge PD said it deployed an armored rescue vehicle, as well as other additional resources, to the scene "despite no threat to public safety and out of an abundance of caution." The department also issued a shelter-in-place for neighbors.

The department said it negotiated a peaceful surrender through Brown's attorney. Brown was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, and the child is safe, according to police.