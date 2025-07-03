Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

Flight for Life Helicopter pilot remembered 10 years after deadly crash in Frisco

Patrick Mahany was killed in a helicopter crash on July 3, 2015
Patrick Mahan_flight for life memorial.jpg
Denver7
Patrick Mahan_flight for life memorial.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FRISCO, Colo. — Thursday marked 10 years since the deadly crash that killed a Flight for Life pilot and severely injured the two flight nurses on board.

Less than a minute after takeoff, the helicopter came crashing down. It caught fire immediately while the three crew members were inside. The pilot, Patrick Mahany, was killed.

"I don't really remember much about that day. I think maybe that's my brain's way of protecting me still," said Dave Repsher, who was a flight nurse on board during the crash. He suffered burns to 90% of his body.

Also on board was flight nurse Matt Bowe, who also survived.

Repsher and dozens of other community members showed up at the scene of the crash, which has since been turned into Mahany Heroes Park. It's right behind CommonSpirit Health St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco.

Patrick Mahan_flight for life memorial.jpg

In such a quiet scenic area, it could be hard to imagine the tragedy that happened there, but it is impossible to forget.

"I knew how severely injured I was and before they sedated me, there was a big question mark of what my future was going to be," said Repsher.

Repsher and his wife eventually joined Mahany's widow to advocate for change in the helicopter industry across the country.

Mahany's death inspired federal legislation requiring all helicopters to have fuel tanks that prevent fires after a crash happens.

"It's important for, obviously, a lot of people in this community, because he was such a strong figure and what he meant. What he meant to the industry and everyone else. I think what they did here and made such a beautiful park, this will live on in perpetuity for his spirit," said Repsher.

DANIELLE CALL TO ACTION.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Danielle Kreutter
Denver7’s Danielle Kreutter covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on affordable housing and issues surrounding the unhoused community. If you’d like to get in touch with Danielle, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed