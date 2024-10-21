First skier-triggered avalanches of the season reported near Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. — Two skiers triggered two small avalanches — the first skier-triggered avalanches of the season — near Silverton on Sunday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The two slides happened near Silverton Mountain's grassy run.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Small skier triggered avalanche on a west facing slope. Avalanche was triggered in the first notable snowfall of the season. Silverton area, October 20, 2024.

According to the CAIC, the first skier dipped over a slope halfway down the mountain when they noticed cracking behind them and moving snow. The skier was able to stay in front of the slide.

A second skier then came to the edge of the slop and triggered a secondary slide on top of the first, according to the CAIC. That skier also skied safely out of the avalanche's way.

The CAIC said the two slides were "relatively harmless to people."