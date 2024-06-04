First responders rescue hiker injured on Conundrum Trail in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A family had to be rescued off of the Conundrum Trail in Pitkin County Monday after one hiker suffered a knee injury.

The trail is located roughly five miles south of Aspen up the Castle Creek Valley.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office learned of a family of six that was hiking the Conundrum Trail and needed help. The group asked for help getting back to the trailhead after one person suffered a knee injury and several others reported being wet, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy began hiking toward the family around 1:46 p.m. Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was also called in to help, and a team arrived in the area around 1:50 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The deputy met up with the family around 2:33 p.m. about 2.9 miles up the trailhead. The MRA team arrived about 24 minutes later.

The sheriff's office said the injured person was assessed and placed in a rescue litter. The teams then began their descent off the trail. However, during the descent, the injured party became ill due to dehydration and pre-existing medical conditions, according to the sheriff's office. MRA dispatched additional team members, who helped stabilize the person.

The patient was placed in an ambulance just before 5 p.m., and first responders were out of the field by 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office concluded its news release by urging hikers to "carry an emergency communication device and be adequately prepared for weather conditions."