Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

First responders rescue hiker injured on Conundrum Trail in Pitkin County

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Conundrum Trail Pitkin County
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jun 03, 2024

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A family had to be rescued off of the Conundrum Trail in Pitkin County Monday after one hiker suffered a knee injury.

The trail is located roughly five miles south of Aspen up the Castle Creek Valley.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office learned of a family of six that was hiking the Conundrum Trail and needed help. The group asked for help getting back to the trailhead after one person suffered a knee injury and several others reported being wet, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy began hiking toward the family around 1:46 p.m. Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was also called in to help, and a team arrived in the area around 1:50 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The deputy met up with the family around 2:33 p.m. about 2.9 miles up the trailhead. The MRA team arrived about 24 minutes later.

The sheriff's office said the injured person was assessed and placed in a rescue litter. The teams then began their descent off the trail. However, during the descent, the injured party became ill due to dehydration and pre-existing medical conditions, according to the sheriff's office. MRA dispatched additional team members, who helped stabilize the person.

The patient was placed in an ambulance just before 5 p.m., and first responders were out of the field by 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office concluded its news release by urging hikers to "carry an emergency communication device and be adequately prepared for weather conditions."

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News